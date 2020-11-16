River takes centre stage

THE River Thames in Henley and Shiplake featured on the latest episode of Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys. Actress Sheila Hancock and writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth were seen on board a barge.

In Henley, Hancock met Olympic medallist Debbie Flood and discussed gender barriers. She then stroked a women’s quadruple scull from Leander Club — with some ease for an 87-year-old.