Monday, 16 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

River takes centre stage

THE River Thames in Henley and Shiplake featured on the latest episode of Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys. Actress Sheila Hancock and writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth were seen on board a barge.

In Henley, Hancock met Olympic medallist Debbie Flood and discussed gender barriers. She then stroked a women’s quadruple scull from Leander Club — with some ease for an 87-year-old.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33