Coronavirus Diaries: Emma-Jane Taylor, Director of The Works Company

During lockdown I have been studying and qualified as a CBT Practitioner, writing my next book (or two), fine tuning my business workload and enjoying community activities with my business events and my team at StageWorks and NutritiousWorks. I have been interviewed for 3 Global Podcasts (U.S.A) and was invited to speak at a Canadian Women Empowerment event on ‘Enjoying the Positives during the Chaos’. I have been enjoying Henley by day, along the river and exercising to keep mentally fit as much as anything and doing social distance walks with my Mum. I have used this time to connect and network with people both personally and professionally.

I have used many Henley facilities / businesses during lockdown, and continue to do so as I can. It has been great getting to know more people in the town and seeing how well people are coping. I have also supported a network of people at www.breakingthesilence.org.uk a blog page I set up / link to on a private Facebook group for people to chat and support each other.

I also found time to visit my childhood friend Sally Buttle’s grave. She died in 2000. It has been nice remembering people who are here and those who aren’t, lockdown has definitely given me time to reflect on life and see it through different eyes. There are not many weeks that I don’t think about Sally, she was an active member of HAODS and Henley life, still very missed 20 years later.

My daughter and I, during lockdown 1, worked out every day and shared to my social media page and YouTube (have pics if you want) and enjoyed the fun of fitness and encouraging others to do the same.