Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Northern invaders

Northern invaders

A QUICK-thinking resident prevented a herd of 15 cows from trampling Woodcote’s cricket pitch.

Bradley Stewart was driving along Reading Road on Saturday morning when he spotted the livestock roaming in the middle of the street towards the village green.

They had escaped from Church Farm on the other side of the road, apparently through a gate which was still swinging open.

Mr Stewart is from a farming background so was able to carefully block the cows’ path then nudge them back into their field before shutting the gate behind them.

Their owner Pat Booker thanked him for his efforts, saying the animals recently arrived from Lancaster and were clearly curious about their new surroundings.

The incident sparked mirth on the Wonderful Woodcote Facebook page, with Mr Stewart’s mother Amanda suggesting there had been an “illegal herd immunity party”.

One commenter said the cows’ behaviour was “udderly unacceptable” while another said commenters shouldn’t “milk” the joke. Clearly they all found it very a-moo-sing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33