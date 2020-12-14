Monday, 14 December 2020

Ben bares his legs

ADVENTURER Ben Fogle lived up to his reputation for being a hardy sort when he attended the Hambleden nativity at Fawley Hill on Sunday.

The broadcaster, who lives nearby, was with his family for the start of performance at 4pm by which time it was barely above freezing.

His wife Marina was wrapped up in a warm coat while their daughter Iona, who was taking part in the show, wore a onesie.

Ben, meanwhile, matched his (open) coat, scarf and woollen gloves with... a pair of shorts! I guess that’s no hardship when you’ve climbed Mount Everest.

