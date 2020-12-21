Wrong procedure

HENLEY town councillor Ian Clark seems in need a lesson on the correct procedure at meetings.

He was told off recently by colleagues on the planning committee for bringing up an application which wasn’t on the agenda.

Councillor Clark, a Conservative, was later rebuked again when members were divided on another application and the casting vote fell to chairwoman Michelle Thomas.

As Concillor Thomas contemplated her decision out loud, Cllr Clark interjected: “Come on, let it through — it’s Christmas!”