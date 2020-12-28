Monday, 28 December 2020

Even Brand’s bleak

I WAS pleasantly surprised to see Russell Brand while waiting for my food order at Henley Piazza in Mill Meadows the other day.

The comedian, who lives nearby, was out for a walk with his young children and dog and decided to join the socially distanced queue.

I turned around to say “hello” and he responded by asking how I was and commenting that it was “a rather bleak time” due to the pandemic. No joke.

