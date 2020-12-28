Injured bird better

WILDLIFE lovers will be pleased to hear that a swan which was attacked by a dog on the River Thames near Whitchurch has made a full recovery.

The pen was found severely injured in a resident’s riverside garden and it was feared she wouldn’t survive.

The Swan Lifeline centre at Windsor nursed her back to health and reunited her with her cygnet, which the cob had been looking after in her absence.

The charity is reminding owners to keep their dogs on a lead. There have previously been incidents in which swan or cygnets were killed or their eggs destroyed by dogs on the Henley stretch of the river.