History or rubbish?

NOT all “historical records” are of equal value, it seems.

At a recent meeting of Goring Parish Council, villager Ron Bridle was seeking permission to digitise the council’s old paperwork for posterity before it is either shredded or archived by Oxfordshire County Council.

He told councillors: “One person’s rubbish is someone else’s historic gem so we’d like to be able to go through it all.”

Parish clerk Laura White replied: “I’m sorry, Ron, the 2003 Screwfix catalogue we found has already been disposed of.”