Monday, 18 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

History or rubbish?

NOT all “historical records” are of equal value, it seems.

At a recent meeting of Goring Parish Council, villager Ron Bridle was seeking permission to digitise the council’s old paperwork for posterity before it is either shredded or archived by Oxfordshire County Council.

He told councillors: “One person’s rubbish is someone else’s historic gem so we’d like to be able to go through it all.”

Parish clerk Laura White replied: “I’m sorry, Ron, the 2003 Screwfix catalogue we found has already been disposed of.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33