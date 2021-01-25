Monday, 25 January 2021

Not better late...

A FRIEND from Henley tells me about a relative who is a carer in Wales and received a letter inviting her for a covid-19 vaccine.

The letter was dated Tuesday last week and was delivered at lunchtime the following day — 15 minutes after the appointment.

You couldn’t make it up!

