Not better late...

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
A FRIEND from Henley tells me about a relative who is a carer in Wales and received a letter inviting her for a covid-19 vaccine.
The letter was dated Tuesday last week and was delivered at lunchtime the following day — 15 minutes after the appointment.
You couldn’t make it up!
25 January 2021
More News:
Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Permission granted for 130 homes on two sites
PLANS to build up to 130 homes in Watlington have ... [more]
Residents raise £3,000 for village’s Bloom entry
GORING could still enter this year’s Britain in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say