Lowering the tone...

CONCERN about suspicious behaviour is wise in rural communities but two Goring residents may have been a tad overzealous.

A gardening contractor working at a house in the village recently returned to his truck, which he had parked in the street, to find the women taking photographs of it.

They said he’d drawn their attention by “driving slowly” and “parking in different places” and they were threatening to call the police and post a warning on social media.

When he explained what he was doing and invited them to photograph his face as well, they walked off saying: “Goring is a nice village and we don't want your sort.”

The story sparked much amusement on the Spotted in Goring Facebook page, with one member replying: “You could at least have driven a Range Rover”.