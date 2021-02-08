Cold and wet start

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
IT was a cold start to the New Year with temperatures below the seasonal average for January.
There were 17 frosts and on the coldest night it was
-8C. There was a brief respite at the end of the month, including one day when the temperature reached 13C, which brought out some early crocuses.
Now there are plenty of snowdrops and a few daffodils, which enjoy the cooler weather.
Unusually for a generally cold month, we had some quite heavy rain in January. A total of 103mm fell, mostly in the second half of the month.
The rain has continued at the start of February, causing flooding on low-lying areas all around this area. This month should be warmer by half a degree, though.
As usual, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, fromShiplake, for the statistics.
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say