Cold and wet start

IT was a cold start to the New Year with temperatures below the seasonal average for January.

There were 17 frosts and on the coldest night it was

-8C. There was a brief respite at the end of the month, including one day when the temperature reached 13C, which brought out some early crocuses.

Now there are plenty of snowdrops and a few daffodils, which enjoy the cooler weather.

Unusually for a generally cold month, we had some quite heavy rain in January. A total of 103mm fell, mostly in the second half of the month.

The rain has continued at the start of February, causing flooding on low-lying areas all around this area. This month should be warmer by half a degree, though.

As usual, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, fromShiplake, for the statistics.