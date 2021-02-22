Lavatory humour

DESPITE his apparently strained relationship with his neighbour, Councillor Gawrysiak has retained his sense of humour.

He agreed to pose for a picture to accompany our story last week that the public lavatories in Greys Road car park are finally going to be refurbished, which he has campaigned for.

He stood outside the block for our photographer wearing a face mask in order to send the “right message” during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it was pointed out that he was outside and there was no one around, Cllr Gawrysiak joked: “It’s not because of covid, it’s the smell!”