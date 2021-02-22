Monday, 22 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lavatory humour

Lavatory humour

DESPITE his apparently strained relationship with his neighbour, Councillor Gawrysiak has retained his sense of humour.

He agreed to pose for a picture to accompany our story last week that the public lavatories in Greys Road car park are finally going to be refurbished, which he has campaigned for.

He stood outside the block for our photographer wearing a face mask in order to send the “right message” during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it was pointed out that he was outside and there was no one around, Cllr Gawrysiak joked: “It’s not because of covid, it’s the smell!”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33