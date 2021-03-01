Girl who just can’t get enough skating

AS we reported last week, Amber Kriefman loves ice skating so was delighted to discover a temporary rink in Henley when the floodwater on Lion Meadow froze.

It was the first time she had worn her skates in almost a year as the rink in Slough where she goes for lessons has been closed by the coronavirus lockdown.

Amber, nine, from Peppard Common, has been keeping up her interest by watching the latest series of Dancing on Ice, her favourite TV show.

Her favourite skater is professional Hamish Gaman as he appeared in a Christmas production at Slough in which Amber herself played an elf.

She said: “We met Hamish when we were getting ready for the show. He was very nice and said hello to everybody.”

Back home, Amber will sit on the sofa and critique the celebrities’ performances, telling her family what moves are being performed.

They were disappointed to see Henley resident and former Olympic skier Graham Bell knocked out in only the second week of the show. Amber called his exit “quite harsh”.