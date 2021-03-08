Yoga for dog walkers

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
DOG owners in Goring have been given an unconventional reminder to clear up after their pets.
A sign put up around the village recently reads: “Want to start yoga? Start by bending over and picking up your dog poo and rubbish. It’s known as the ‘downward dog’ position — then put it in a bin or take it home.”
08 March 2021


