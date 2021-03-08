Monday, 08 March 2021

Holiday howler

MANY of us could benefit from a holiday after months in lockdown but a Henley town councillor may have gone too far in seeking a bargain break.

As the council’s planning committee discussed plans for new self-catering lodges at the Swiss Farm campsite off Marlow Road, Donna Crook asked managing director Joseph Borlase: “Would you be willing to offer a discount for people living in the Henley area?”

A stunned Mr Borlase started giggling, but committee chairwoman Michelle Thomas was not amused.

She flatly told her colleague: “Councillor Crook, that is not a planning matter.”

