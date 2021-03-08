Holiday howler

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
MANY of us could benefit from a holiday after months in lockdown but a Henley town councillor may have gone too far in seeking a bargain break.
As the council’s planning committee discussed plans for new self-catering lodges at the Swiss Farm campsite off Marlow Road, Donna Crook asked managing director Joseph Borlase: “Would you be willing to offer a discount for people living in the Henley area?”
A stunned Mr Borlase started giggling, but committee chairwoman Michelle Thomas was not amused.
She flatly told her colleague: “Councillor Crook, that is not a planning matter.”
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say