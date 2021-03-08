Monday, 08 March 2021

Good for gardening

AFTER a very wet start to the year, February accounted for just less than 50mm of rain, the average for the month. This fell mostly in the first two-and-a-half weeks.

The temperatures for February ranged from -5C to 15C, giving a mean for the month of over 5C, slightly above the 30-year average.

The soil is now beginning to become more workable and ready for spring seed sowing but beware, there will be more frosts in March and April.

As ever, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

