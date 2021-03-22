Monday, 22 March 2021

Hat’s way to do it

HATS off to Liz Felix, the milliner who had a shop in Reading Road, Henley, until it closed last summer — she has found a new occupation.

She says she didn’t want to waste time during lockdown but instead do something positive, so she retrained as a celebrant.

Writing online, she says: “I’m fully qualified and available should anyone need me for funerals, wedding/vow renewal celebrations, baby naming/adoption, transition celebrations etc.”

Liz, who lives in Reading, added: “I will always make hats.”

So now she can conduct a wedding ceremony and make the bride’s mother’s hat too.

