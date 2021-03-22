Tale from the bar

IT’S always shocking for children to learn that their teachers have a human side.

Dave Dean, who recently stepped down as resident steward of Goring Social Club, says his grown-up son Karl was once “gobsmacked” to come downstairs and find his headteacher Mike Turner queueing for a drink at the bar.

Mr Dean says: “He asked me, ‘What’s Mr Turner doing in here?’ and I said, ‘He’s come in to keep an eye on you’.”

Well, supervising children can be a stressful job…