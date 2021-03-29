‘Dead’ dog lives on

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
ANIMAL lovers were relieved to hear that reports of a dog being killed on the road near Henley appeared to stem from short-sightedness.
A motorist recently posted on the Henley Lost and Found Facebook page that they had driven past the body of the creature, most likely a golden retriever, lying in a woodland verge just outside the town.
They hoped the owner would come forward as they assumed it had been hit by a vehicle and the culprit had moved it to the roadside before driving off.
But a few hours later, someone else wrote saying they had been out to the site and cleared away a small pile of sandy-coloured loft insulation. Truly a shaggy dog story!
