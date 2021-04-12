Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warm, dry March

MARCH was slightly warmer than the average and much drier.

Temperatures ranged from -1.7C to a high of 24C on the penultimate day, making it the warmest March day for at least 50 years.

There were 10 frosts, the coldest being -3.3C, and only 25mm of rain fell, half of what you would expect.

Once again, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33