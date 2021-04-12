Warm, dry March

MARCH was slightly warmer than the average and much drier.

Temperatures ranged from -1.7C to a high of 24C on the penultimate day, making it the warmest March day for at least 50 years.

There were 10 frosts, the coldest being -3.3C, and only 25mm of rain fell, half of what you would expect.

Once again, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.