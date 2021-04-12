Warm, dry March

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
MARCH was slightly warmer than the average and much drier.
Temperatures ranged from -1.7C to a high of 24C on the penultimate day, making it the warmest March day for at least 50 years.
There were 10 frosts, the coldest being -3.3C, and only 25mm of rain fell, half of what you would expect.
Once again, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say