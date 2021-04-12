Friends and rivals

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
WHOEVER wins next month’s election to represent Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, the two candidates will surely remain friends.
Stefan Gawrysiak, who is defending the seat for Henley Residents Group, and Paul Harrison, the Conservative challenger, are both members of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.
The pair will be familiar with the Rotary motto: “Service above self”.
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say