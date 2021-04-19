Monday, 19 April 2021

Is this your dog?

DOES this dog look familiar to you? If so, then Henley’s resident dog artist Clive Hemsley needs you.

He explains: “A lady in Henley commissioned me to paint her son’s dog but I’ve lost all her details. It was around March 19 that she sent me this picture. Can anyone help please?”

You can call Clive on 07702 494424.

