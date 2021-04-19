Monday, 19 April 2021

Double delight

THE passing of local sports legend Andy Bryan was marked on Saturday by Henley Town Football Club, where he was chairman for many years.

The club’s development team observed a minute’s silence before their game against Berks County Rovers to jointly to honour Andy, who died on March 31, and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday.

John Bailey, who reported on the club for the Henley Standard for many years, particularly enjoyed the moment.

He says: “I always said that one of the best aspects of Andy’s time as chairman was that he really could mix with dukes and dustmen, so I’m sure he would have been delighted and probably had a good chuckle.”

