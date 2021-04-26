Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Literally, a cock up

IMPROVEMENTS to Goring village hall have proven an unlikely source of humour.

A golden cockerel on the roof which became loose in high winds was recently taken down for repair and should be put back this summer.

In a message to supporters, chairman of trustees Mike Baker said: “Hopefully in a few months I will be able to report a cock up, in the literal sense!”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33