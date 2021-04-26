Literally, a cock up

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
IMPROVEMENTS to Goring village hall have proven an unlikely source of humour.
A golden cockerel on the roof which became loose in high winds was recently taken down for repair and should be put back this summer.
In a message to supporters, chairman of trustees Mike Baker said: “Hopefully in a few months I will be able to report a cock up, in the literal sense!”
