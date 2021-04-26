Good for business

Monday, 26 April 2021

KEN ARLETT has proclaimed himself a good luck charm for Henley’s businesses.

While cutting the ribbon at new furniture shop Sofas & Stuff in Reading Road last week, the Mayor told manager Nick Ferguson: “My record of opening new shops is very successful.

“The first one I opened when I was Mayor in 1991, which was Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street, is still open today.”

