Growing empire

GRACE LEO, the international hotelier currently overseeing the transformation of the Red Lion Hotel into the Relais Henley, has bought another British hotel.

She has taken over the Cooden Beach at Bexhill in East Sussex. The beachside hotel, which dates back to the Twenties and offers unspoilt sea views, will also be refurbished.

Ms Leo and her business partner, shipping company chief Tim Hartnoll, haven’t finished there.

A spokeswoman says they “plan to grow the portfolio of UK hotels in unique waterside locations”.

