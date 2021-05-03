Job for the boys...

HAIRCUTS aren’t the only beauty service that people missed during the coronavirus lockdown.

A young man recently posted on the Sonning Buzz Facebook group asking for recommendations for a rather more intimate form of grooming, explaining he needed it urgently as he had arranged a date for the following day.

One enterprising resident replied: “I’m not a salon professional but I’m happy to have a go.”

Another added: “I’ve got a set of dog clippers and a bucket of hot pitch for anything left. I’ve just felted my shed roof and it would rip the hairs off a bear.”

One can only hope the man chose someone more qualified.