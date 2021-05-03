Job for the boys...

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
HAIRCUTS aren’t the only beauty service that people missed during the coronavirus lockdown.
A young man recently posted on the Sonning Buzz Facebook group asking for recommendations for a rather more intimate form of grooming, explaining he needed it urgently as he had arranged a date for the following day.
One enterprising resident replied: “I’m not a salon professional but I’m happy to have a go.”
Another added: “I’ve got a set of dog clippers and a bucket of hot pitch for anything left. I’ve just felted my shed roof and it would rip the hairs off a bear.”
One can only hope the man chose someone more qualified.
03 May 2021
