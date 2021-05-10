Monday, 10 May 2021

Toilet humour

Toilet humour

OLYMPIC rower Vicky Thornley has taken a step into the world of business.

On Tuesday she announced on social media that she has been made an ambassador for sanitary wear manufacturer Geberit’s AquaClean shower toilet.

She said: “I have an incredibly close connection to water through rowing and I really like the feeling of washing with water. It is integral to my bathroom routine.

“The AquaClean provides a fresh-out-of-the-shower feeling thanks to its cutting edge WhirlSpray technology and eliminates the need for toilet paper, providing optimum hygiene in the bathroom.”

Former Olympic champion James Cracknell responded by poking fun at Vicky’s husband and retired rower Ric Egington, saying: “Do they know who you live with? That’ll test the system!”

