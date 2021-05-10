No sign of showers during frosty April

LAST month’s weather was probably the most unusual for a spring month and set a few records.

In Shiplake, the mean minimum temperature of just under 0C was three degrees below the average for April (and it was colder than March).

With clear skies for much of the month, there were 17 frosts, a record for April, and more than in any of the winter months, but plenty of sunshine by day. The mean maximum of 12C was still 1.5C below the 30-year average.

It was also a very dry month and looked set to be the driest April on record but on the 28th the dry spell ended. We received a total of 17.6 mm for the month, including a minimal amount of melted snow on April 11. This is a quarter of what we would expect and indeed hope for.

In spite of (or because of) the weather, the spring flowers have been at their best, except for the magnolias which were magnificent for at least 24 hours! But gardeners be vigilant. The potatoes need protection. If the present weather pattern continues, we may have a few more frosts yet.

As ever, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.