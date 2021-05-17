Jo almost relieved at election defeat

THE results of this week’s local council elections came as something of a relief for one aspiring councillor.

Jo Robb was standing for the Green Party in the Sonning Common ward of Oxfordshire County Council but was beaten into second place by the incumbent, Conservative David Bartholomew.

She is already a member of South Oxfordshire District Council and resumed her rounds of the parish council meetings on her patch this week.

On Monday she attended the Bix and Aseendon meeting where councillors offered her their

commiserations.

Jo replied: “Actually, I’m quite relieved.”

As a Henley Mermaid open water swimmer and the district council’s River Thames “champion”, she is already pretty busy.

It should also be said that about half an hour after she had left the meeting, her conquerer arrived to give his county councillor’s report and was warmly congratulated by members.