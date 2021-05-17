Well done Wombles

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton has his critics, as anyone who follows council meetings or follows him on social media will know.

But credit where it’s due. The Henley Wombles litter-picking initiative, which he founded with Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, is proving to be a great success.

Will praised the volunteers on Twitter, saying: “Thank you to all those hardworking and fabulously community- spirited Henley Wombles.

“So far we estimate you have collected 200 bags of litter, four car tyres and one television set.”

Well done to Will and everyone.