Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Well done Wombles

Well done Wombles

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton has his critics, as anyone who follows council meetings or follows him on social media will know.

But credit where it’s due. The Henley Wombles litter-picking initiative, which he founded with Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, is proving to be a great success.

Will praised the volunteers on Twitter, saying: “Thank you to all those hardworking and fabulously community- spirited Henley Wombles.

“So far we estimate you have collected 200 bags of litter, four car tyres and one television set.”

Well done to Will and everyone.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33