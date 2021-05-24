No kissing please

ONE of the inevitable duties of being a politician is meeting lots of people but Theresa May hopes life will be a little different once we fully emerge from the coronavirus lockdown.

The former prime minister was in Charvil on Friday to mark the launch of the village’s neighbourhood plan and was greeted from a safe distance.

She told councillors and members of the plan’s steering group that prior to the pandemic she would regularly be kissed by people she had not met before.

“Hopefully, people will be a little more restrained in future,” she added.