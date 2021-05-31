Letters from the Western Front

THE wartime exploits of a former owner of Greys Court have been chronicled in a book of his correspondence from the Western Front.

Sir Felix Brunner, who bought the estate near Rotherfield Greys with his wife Lady Brunner in 1937, wrote more than 300 letters to his father Sir John Brunner, his mother Lucy and sister Joyce while serving as a lieutenant in the Royal Artillery during the First World War.

These have now been compiled into an 80-page volume called High Explosive by his son Sir Hugo Brunner, who grew up at Greys Court before his family sold the Tudor property and its 280 acres of grounds to the National Trust in 1969.

The project was started by Anne Dyer, of Western Road, Henley, who volunteers for the trust and was given access to the documents while helping to prepare an exhibition marking the centenary of the Armistice in 2018.

Mrs Dyer began writing Sir Felix’s story using a mixture of direct quotes and paraphrases which she filled out with campaign information provided by the Imperial War Museum and the National Archives in London.

She showed a draft to Sir Hugo, who lives in Oxford with his wife Mary Rose, and he was so impressed that he arranged to have it published.

The book would have come out sooner but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The title refers to both the shelling of the battlefields and the fact that the family business Brunner, Mond & Co, a chemical manufacturer based in Northwich, Cheshire, devoted much of its resources to the war effort.

When the conflict ended, the Government thanked the firm for producing the bulk of the largest component of the high explosives used by this country.

The story begins with Sir Felix’s officer training in September 1916, when he was just 19 years old, then continues following his posting to Ypres Salient in Belgium the following April.

He returned to the family home in South Kensington in December 1918.

The letters vary in tone from humorous to serious and highlight his growth as a leader, including his concern for the welfare of the men under his command, as well as his daily living conditions.

Sir Felix survived numerous brushes with death, including one in which his camp was surrounded and fired upon by German troops while he and others were tending to an injured comrade.

One of his superiors volunteered to stay and fend off the enemy, ordering everyone else to flee, so Sir Felix narrowly made his escape over exposed ground and across a busy railway track.

On another occasion, he witnessed his battery commander and a signaller being killed in action at Messines Ridge as they carried out preparatory groundwork for the battle of Passchendaele.

They were digging tunnels and laying dynamite to trigger the biggest known man-made explosion before the invention of nuclear weapons.

Sir Felix wrote: “[Their death] is a very bad blow for us all… he was absolutely one of the best. He worked harder than any man in the battery… he was only 33 but looked 10 years older.

“One gets quite used to being in a more or less chronic state of fear… there can hardly have been a single day when I could honestly have said that I hadn’t been more or less severely frightened.”

Sir Hugo said: “Passages like that really stand out because they make me realise he could have died and then I wouldn’t be here.

“There were many occasions when he was in grave danger and I feel very blessed that my wonderful father survived and fought well.”

Sir Felix, who had five children, of whom only Sir Hugo and his older brother Barnabas survive, was later elected to Henley Rural District Council, serving as chairman from 1954 until 1957. He was also president of the Liberal Party in 1962 and 1963.

He kept copies of the letters at Greys Court and Sir Hugo had them transcribed but never read them in depth until his father died in 1982.

Lady Brunner, a former chairwoman of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, passed away in 2003.

Sir Hugo, a former Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire who welcomed the Queen to the opening of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley in 1998, said: “I was very touched that Anne took such an interest in my father’s life and thought she did an excellent job.

“The unique thing about my father’s tale is that his father, uncle and grandfather were manufacturing parts of the shells which he himself would fire off. I don’t think there was anyone else like him in that respect.

“He never talked much about his experiences and I understand he suffered from what would now be considered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.

“His experience was typical of many thousands of soldiers and I thank my lucky stars that I never had to go through the same thing.”

Mrs Dyer said: “It was an historian’s dream to read original documents from someone who survived such a cataclysmic event and was so profoundly shaped by it.

“The letters show how a young man straight out of school had to grow up very quickly, which was typical of his generation.

“I was surprised that Sir Hugo wanted it to be a book and it took much longer than I’d anticipated but it’s a valuable piece of local history.

“I don’t think Sir Felix ever forgot the things he saw and it gives me the shivers to imagine today’s young people going through that.”

• High Explosive — Felix Brunner’s Letters from the Western Front is available from the Bell Book Shop and Way’s Bookshop in Henley.