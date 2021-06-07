Miserable May

A MERRY month of May it was not as far as the weather was concerned — a total contrast with that of 2020, which was one of the warmest and driest on record, writes Denis Gilbert.

Although there were only three frosts, the mean monthly temperature of 10C was two degrees below the average for the month, while the total rainfall of nearly 80mm was well above the norm.

There were only two rain-free days until May 26 when the cold and wet spell ended, the skies cleared and temperatures rose into the twenties for the start of half term. There was a high of 24.6C on the last day of the month.

A hosepipe ban seems unlikely. Well, as the monks of Reading Abbey sang in the 13th century, “Sumer is icumin in”. Maybe they, too, had a miserable spring.