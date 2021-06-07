Monday, 07 June 2021

Super Mario car-t

ONE Henley cricket lover is clearly a fan of computer games too.

This Audi TT Quattro, which was parked at Henley Cricket Club’s Brakspear ground during a recent match, pays homage to Nintendo’s Mario Kart racing series.

It bears the large “M” which appears on the main character’s cap as well as various fantasy weapons which appear in the game, including banana skins, clockwork bombs, giant winged bullets and carnivorous plants.

It sure beats buying the T-shirt.

