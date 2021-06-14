Load of cobbles about red kites

REGULAR readers will be aware of the debate on the letters pages of this newspaper about red kites and the apparent increasing number of cases of the birds snatching food from humans.

It has sparked so much interest that both The Times and Daily Mail have followed it up with full-page

articles.

However, the latter appeared to have done little research, according to our own Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane.

He points out that Henley does not have “cobbled streets” as the Mail article stated, but rather handsome paving.

As to the birds themselves, he says they are not “terrifying” nor do they “circle ominously”, they do not have a “near 6ft wingspan”, rather no more than 5ft, and they do not congregate in “flocks” of 200.

He says the claim that red kites have reportedly taken away new-born lambs and even piglets is farcical as it would be impossible.

So, too, a claim by “one farmer” that they have taken pet guinea pigs and rabbits, which are more than likely to be safe inside a hutch.

Vincent adds that there is no need for a cull of the birds, as some have called for, saying: “What we do need is for misguided people to stop feeding them.”

He sent a letter for publication to the Mail but so far it has not appeared in print. Can’t think why.

• Yours truly experienced the problem while barbecuing in the garden on Saturday evening. A red kite swooped down and took a chicken drumstick but then dropped it on the lawn, perhaps because it was too hot. The bird and its mate continued to circle overhead and tried to have another go but I dissauded them with a few spurts of water from the hose and off they went.