‘Celebrity’ advice for councillors

A “ROCK star” in the world of local government was the surprise guest at a training session for Henley town councillors.

Jackie Weaver, whose calm handling of a rowdy parish council meeting in Cheshire brought her online fame, gave a virtual talk on the importance of good communication. She told members to always speak with colleagues and the public respectfully in order to uphold their council’s reputation.

Mrs Weaver, who is chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, went viral following a virtual meeting of Handforth Parish Council in February which she chaired as acting clerk.

Several members who opposed her appointment refused to acknowledge her and became verbally aggressive so she ejected them.

One told her “you have no authority here whatsoever” while another lost his temper and screamed loudly at her to “read the standing orders and understand them”. Both were widely mocked afterwards and the incident made national headlines.

Mrs Weaver’s appearance was arranged by the town council’s communications manager, Naomi Hutchinson, who told members they should expect a surprise guest.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, one of her most enthusiastic fans, said: “I never thought it would be someone that exciting and at one point I joked that it was Russell Brand but Naomi said it was a woman.

“We all cheered when Jackie appeared on the screen and I felt a bit starstruck. She’s a rock star in our world because she put local government at the forefront of people’s minds. That was for the wrong reasons initially but she has turned that around by focusing on what a good council should be doing.

“This was probably one of the highlights of my time in the council chamber and it made us all think about holding ourselves more accountable rather than point-scoring.”