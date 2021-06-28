Ms-taken identity

A POSTSCRIPT to my item a couple of weeks ago about the Daily Mail’s coverage of the red kites debate.

Maurice O’Brien, from Tilehurst, wrote to the newspaper’s corrections department pointing out another mistake in its report by getting the name of this newspaper wrong.

“The local paper is, of course, the exemplary Henley Standard,” he wrote.

He received a reply a few days later, thanking him and adding: “Please be assured we have amended the online version of this article.”

This correction was indeed made but Maurice felt the need to write back, explaining: “As your reply to me is addressed to someone called ‘Ms O’Brien’, I wouldn’t hold out much hope of getting other inaccuracies corrected.” Ouch!