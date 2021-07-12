Blind hamster ‘Stevie Ray’ captures councillor’s heart

A BLIND hamster captured the heart of a Henley town councillor when she visited a pet shop.

Kellie Hinton took her daughter Hallie and foster child Eden, both 10, to a shop in Reading to buy them a hamster as a reward for good behaviour.

When they arrived, there were three Russian dwarf hamsters from the same litter but one of them had red eyes.

Kellie, who lives in Upton Close with the children and her partner Ben Hinton, said: “I asked the lady why and she said he was blind.

“Hamsters have very poor vision anyway but this one couldn’t see at all. With it being the girls’ first time looking after a pet, it seemed sensible not to choose him as their first one, even though they both said they didn’t mind.

“Then I realised that this poor little hamster would be left all alone and that nobody would want him. I just couldn’t leave him there.

“I thought, ‘If he is going to have a tough time bonding, then let it be with me’.”

Kellie, who was born and raised in Henley and was mayor five years ago, had hamsters when she was a girl.

Seeing the animals at the shop reminded her of her childhood and of the class gerbil when she was a pupil at Trinity Primary School.

She said: “If I am honest, even if he had not been blind I would probably have found an excuse to bring the third one home with us.”

Hallie and Eden, who both go to Trinity, have wanted a hamster for more than a year. After proving they were responsible enough to look after one, they were told they could have one each.

All three of the Hinton hamsters are male and now about 10 to 12 weeks old.

Cllr Hinton decided to call the blind hamster Stevie Ray after two of the most talented blind people she could think of, singers Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles. Hallie has named hers Bean while Eden chose Cookie for her pet.

The family had ordered two cages online before visiting the pet shop so had to buy a third one for Stevie Ray.

Kellie said: “One of the things I really want to emphasise is the responsibility of owning hamsters — it isn’t just something you do on a whim. It is really important for the children to learn that and ensure that the hamsters are happy creatures. It is also lovely for them to experience looking after another being.

“In the last 10 days I have watched an obscene amount of YouTube videos about hamsters. It is not natural for a 35-year-old woman but I have learned a lot about how to look after them and keep them happy.

“A lot of people might think they are easy to look after but it is not that straightforward if you do it properly.

“It is really important that they have enough space. Even these cages are on the smaller side and we might look to upgrade them.

“They need a lot of care and patience and you have to be extremely careful not to scare them. They don’t always like being handled and when you do it, you need to be careful.”

Hallie, who is in year 6, said: “At first, Bean was really shy and wouldn’t leave his tunnel but he is more active now. When he is drinking water he makes a really cute face.”

Eden, who is in year 5, said: “I am really happy. The other morning, Cookie came out of hiding and said goodbye to me before I went to school.”

Cllr Hinton said the family was now thinking about getting a dog, adding: “We love dogs so much and are always looking after friends’ dogs.

“We should just put a revolving door in place of our front door for animals. We love them so much.”