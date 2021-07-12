Extreme weather more frequent

IN spite of two much cooler than average months in the spring, the other four months of the year so far were warmer than the average over at least the last 50 years, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

The mean temperature for June was just over 16C, a degree above average, in spite of a cooler and duller second half of the month.

The highest and lowest temperatures recorded were 28.9C and 4C respectively.

And, yes, it rained. A total of 100mm, twice the average for the month, fell in the second half of the month, most of it as a result of three very heavy showers.

This made it the sixth wettest June for 50 years. Some readers may remember June 1971 when there was a record 150mm (6in) of rain.

Looking back over the years since then, it is interesting to note that extremes of weather are becoming more frequent here in Shiplake — and the rest of the world.