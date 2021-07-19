Monday, 19 July 2021

Joke raises questions

DESPITE claiming otherwise on social media, David Rodger-Sharp didn’t have a seat at Sunday’s Euro 2020 final in London. The jeweller, who runs the shop of the same name in Duke Street, Henley, “checked in” at Wembley Stadium on Facebook shortly before the 8pm kick-off, drawing envious comments from friends.

Although this was intended as a joke, Mr Rodger-Sharp tells me he was bombarded with so many questions that he had to delete the post while watching from the comfort of his living room in Peppard.

