Sign of the Times

A HENLEY householder found an interesting way of keeping cool during the recent heatwave.

Nicola Eggleton plastered the windows of her home in Gainsborough Road with pages from the Sunday Times then shared photographs of her handiwork on Facebook.

Mrs Eggleton, whose husband David is a Henley town councillor, said: “This is what I think of this b****y weather — much cooler now.”

One friend replied: “A new take on interior design — a dual purpose blind and reading material.”

Meanwhile, a Goring resident picked a bad time to dispose of a 12-tog duvet. She was offering to give it away on one of the village’s Facebook groups but, perhaps unsurprisingly, there were no takers.