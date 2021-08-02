Monday, 02 August 2021

Titter ye not

DISCUSSIONS on a Goring community Facebook page have taken a distinctly saucy turn.

One member of the Spotted group posted a warning saying “Knockers on Goring high street” in reference to the Nottingham knockers scam.

It was only a matter of time before one wag responded: “That’s open to misinterpretation— ooh err, missus!”

Another added: “It’s always good to stay abreast of such things.”

