New watch

HENLEY watchmaker Bremont has launched a new model in partnership with ejector seat manufacturer Martin-Baker.

The MB Savanna is made of titanium and is sand-coloured because it is inspired by military desert camouflage.

Martin-Baker has a base at Chalgrove Airfield.

