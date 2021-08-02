‘Jammy’ teacher who found over 250 four-leaved clovers

EMMA LONGLAND is a lucky woman.

She has collected more than 250 four-leaved clovers, as well as one with five leaves and another with six, over three decades.

Mrs Longland, 38, of Goring Road, Woodcote, stores them in an old volume of Shakespeare’s verse from her childhood.

She uses them as an ice-breaker at parties and at the start of every academic year she shows them to her pupils at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath, where she is head of English and drama.

Her collection includes several giant specimens with a leaf span of at least 5cm, many of which she found in woodland near RAF Benson, where her husband John is a squadron leader. The couple have two sons, Theo, six, and Harrison, three.

Mrs Longland found her first four-leaf clovers when she was aged five and used to go on walks with her great grandmother in the countryside near Harlow in Essex, where she grew up. She started collecting again at the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown in March last year, when she took her children on daily walks near the air base.

Mrs Longland stores the stem in a cup of water to keep them fresh until she gets home, then presses them overnight between the pages of the book.

She keeps them out of sunlight so that they stay green for as long as possible.

Only one in every 10,000 clover stems has four leaves but she says it’s easy to spot them by looking over as wide an area as possible at once rather than focusing on individual plants.

She found her five-leaved specimen, which has odds of about one in a million, near Benson, while the six-leaved plant was discovered in Scotland when she was a child. She spray-painted it gold to prevent it from degrading.

Mrs Longland has framed her favourite ones and, despite their sentimental value, is now selling them in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service for which Theo has been staging a series of sales. She says it will be hard to let them go but people like them as they make an unusual gift.

Mrs Longland said: “It’s a very addictive hobby and I’ve only realised as I’ve got older that people are quite impressed.

“The kids can’t believe I’ve found so many and my father-in-law insists I must have glued them together.

“The children now look for them too, so it’s a great family activity. One time, I was looking through a patch on the sports field at RAF Benson and people were asking, ‘Are you okay or have you lost something?’

“I replied that I was looking for an earring because it was easier than actually explaining.

“It was a great way to keep the little ones entertained because even our daily walks were getting a bit repetitive.

“It’s about looking for patterns — if you start combing through them one by one, it’ll take forever and you’ll get bored very quickly. Now that I know what I’m doing, I can’t resist having a look when I walk past a patch and I have to find as many as I can.

“You can find them anywhere and once you’ve found one, you can guarantee you’ll find more. It’s quite hard to tear yourself away because you end up wanting to spot them all.

“However, the record for any collection is more than 100,000 so I’m a long way off that.”

Mrs Longland sometimes gives her specimens away to friends who need luck, including one who was trying for a baby, and believes they have brought her good fortune.

She said: “I’ve got a friend back in Essex who calls me ‘jammy’ because everything in my life has worked out so well.

“I feel lucky to have a wonderful job, family and friends and to live in such a beautiful part of the world when so many other people have tough things to deal with.”

Anyone interested in buying a clover for a minimum £10 donation should email e.longland@oratory

prep.co.uk