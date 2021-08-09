Warm, wet month

IT was another warm July, with temperatures ranging from 8.2C to 32C and a mean of 19.2C, nearly two degrees above the 30-year average, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

There were just 13 dry days, although the total rainfall of 50mm was about the average for the month.

There were some very heavy showers but this area, at least, was spared the flooding experienced elsewhere in the UK and in Europe.

According to Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, the winter rainfall is set to increase by almost 60 per cent in the next 30 years with even warmer summers.

Perhaps we should consider replacing our roses and magnolias with palm, olive and fig trees?