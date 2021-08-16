Beatle’s musician son comes home

MUSICIAN Dhani Harrison is back at his childhood home in Henley.

He has spent the last year living at Friar Park while producing a 50th anniversary reissue of his late father George’s solo album All Things Must Pass.

The Victorian neo-Gothic mansion is still owned by the former Beatle’s widow Olivia following his death in 2001. It has grounds of about 62 acres, which featured on the cover of the album.

Dhani, 43, who usually spends most of his time in America, has been using his father’s recording studio (underneath his old bedroom) to make his own record as well as remastering All Things Must Pass, which was the first solo album by a Beatle to reach number 1 in America and the first triple album to reach number 1 in the UK.

The album’s cover art shows Harrison seated at Friar Park in the centre of four garden gnomes, which were said to represent the Beatles.

Speaking on Johnny Walker’s Sounds of the Seventies show on Radio 2 on Sunday, Dhani said: “I haven’t spent this much time since, God knows, maybe for 20 years I haven’t spent this much time here.

“Because of lockdown and all that nonsense, which has been going on in the last two years, I’ve just spent a year here, which is the longest I’ve spent here for a while. We’ve renovated the studio and we’ve done all sorts of really cool stuff.

“I’ve been making a record but mostly just being in nature, spent a lot of time with the gnomes. They’ve lived here a lot longer than I have so I’m kind of renting off the gnomes.”

Harrison also released an album called The Ballad of Frankie Crisp, inspired by the solicitor and philanthropist who originally built Friar Park and made several donations to the town, including a marble pulpit to St Mary’s Church and the clock tower at Christ Church.