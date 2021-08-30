Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Happy(ish) referee

CONGRATULATIONS to Roy Hanley who refereed his first adult ladies’ football match at Henley Town Football Club at the weekend.

“Loved it,” he said after the game. “Anything is better than watching Arsenal these days!”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33