IT is with great sadness that we report this week on the passing of retired Henley town sergeant Cliff Austin.

He was a fine man with a keen sense of civic duty.

His greatest passion was golf so it was lovely to learn that he won the “nearest the pin” prize at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club the day before he passed away while on holiday in Somerset.

As one of his acquaintances noted, Cliff was winning to the end.