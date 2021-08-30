‘Boring’ regatta commentator

THE commentary at Henley Royal Regatta is formulaic. Whoever is on the microphone tracks the progress of crews as they pass the marker points along the course and informs the spectators of the strike rate and timings over a loud speaker system.

However, that is apparently not enough for some people.

A woman left a message on the Henley Standard’s answerphone on the penultimate day of the event to complain about one commentator in particular.

“I would like to make a comment about the commentator,” she said. “For all the races this morning, he was so boring. Even the football results would sound more interesting. I just think it’s appalling on semi-finals day of the regatta.”

I’ll spare the commentator’s blushes but bearing in mind the regatta is known for keeping to tradition, I doubt his job behind the mic is at risk.